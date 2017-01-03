Czech police relax security measures ...

Czech police relax security measures in place after Berlin attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Radio Prague

Czech police have relaxed some of the special security measures put in place after the Berlin truck attack on a Christmas market. From Friday special police patrols will be reduced gradually and protective barriers will also disappear from highly frequented sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premie... 1 hr sava 1
News Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premier 3 hr sava 1
News Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premier 4 hr sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France 4 hr sava 1
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 5 hr sava 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 6 hr Jakarta forum 1,029
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia Ties Feel Strain over Ex... 8 hr sava 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,038 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,472

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC