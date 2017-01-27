Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Reme...

Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in protest

Read more: The Washington Post

In this Jan. 26, 2017 photo, a detail of the plaque reads pro-nazi salute honoring Croatian fighters killed during the 1990s' war is put on a wall of a building in Jasenovac, near the site of wartime death camp in Croatia. Croatia's Jewish groups have boycotted the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies saying the conservative government is not doing enough to curb pro-Nazi sentiments in the country.

