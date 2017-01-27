Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in protest
In this Jan. 26, 2017 photo, a detail of the plaque reads pro-nazi salute honoring Croatian fighters killed during the 1990s' war is put on a wall of a building in Jasenovac, near the site of wartime death camp in Croatia. Croatia's Jewish groups have boycotted the official Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies saying the conservative government is not doing enough to curb pro-Nazi sentiments in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Teddy
|1,443
|KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|12 hr
|mike
|2
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|14 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting
|14 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|19 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Enter
|6,394
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC