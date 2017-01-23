Court allows Polish government to tak...

Court allows Polish government to take over WWII museum

A Polish court ruled Tuesday in favour of the government in its standoff with a major new World War II museum fighting for its survival. The conflict revolves around the Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk, which has been under creation since 2008 and was scheduled to open within weeks.

