Corbyn: Key by-elections present 'opportunity' for Labour
Jeremy Corbyn has denied he will be "toast" if Labour fails to hold on in two crucial by-elections triggered by the resignations of outspoken critics of his leadership. The party is expected to face a strong challenge from Ukip in Stoke-on-Trent Central, where Tristram Hunt is standing down to become the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.
