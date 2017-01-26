Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy, saying Sunday the temporary travel ban "seems to have made me an alien" and leaves him unsure whether he can return to his U.S. home. Farah is a British citizen who was born in Somalia, one of seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the executive order signed by Trump that currently bars entry to the United States.

