Claire Foy takes Best Actress Golden ...

Claire Foy takes Best Actress Golden Globe for portrayal of the Queen

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

British actress Claire Foy has picked up the Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown. The big-budget Netflix series, which explores the early years of the monarch's reign, was also named best television drama series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 52 min Hungarian 101 5
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr Hungarian 101 1,048
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 6 hr Xstain Mullahs 10
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Sat Ricat anak goblok 1,034
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Sat PAYBACK 8
News 'K. Serbs have all rights to form Community on ... Sat MilovanDrecunIsAL... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,253 • Total comments across all topics: 277,736,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC