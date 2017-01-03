Claire Foy takes Best Actress Golden Globe for portrayal of the Queen
British actress Claire Foy has picked up the Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown. The big-budget Netflix series, which explores the early years of the monarch's reign, was also named best television drama series.
