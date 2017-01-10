Channel Islands single market deal is 'one to look at' for Scotland
SEPARATE EU and single market arrangements such as those for the Channel Islands strengthen the case for Scotland to obtain a separate Brexit deal from the rest of the UK, according to a leading tax and politics expert. Under European Union rules Jersey and Guernsey are part of the customs union and are "essentially within the single market for the purposes of trade in goods", but are outside the EU in all other respects.
