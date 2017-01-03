Bulgaria to extradite Dutch terror su...

Bulgaria to extradite Dutch terror suspect to Netherlands

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Bulgarian court has ordered a Dutch terror suspect who was arrested on a Bulgarian-Turkey border crossing to be extradited to the Netherlands. Police arrested Helena Soontjens as she crossed into Bulgaria on Dec. 21 at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint at the border with Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? 8 min svrbisatanci 5
News 'Politicians shouldn't spoil Macedonia-Serbia f... 39 min Macedonia is Greece 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Pro Ukraine_ 956
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 5 hr ajaran tai 1,017
News 'We've been fools to recognize Macedonia under ... 11 hr Dalmatino 2
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match 13 hr Reply 6
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... Tue Defined 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,115

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC