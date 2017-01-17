Britons tell of 'chaos' as they arriv...

Britons tell of 'chaos' as they arrive home from troubled Gambia

Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

British tourists check in at Banjul Airport, Gambia, for special flights after the threat of a regional military intervention loomed British holidaymakers told of a "chaotic" scramble to get on flights out of Africa when they landed home from crisis-torn Gambia. Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.

