Briton arrested at Heathrow in German tax evasion probe
German prosecutors say a British man suspected of evading 125 million euros in value-added tax has been arrested at London's Heathrow airport in an investigation into organized tax fraud. Frankfurt prosecutors said the 42-year-old, whom they didn't identify, was arrested Tuesday evening after arriving from Abu Dhabi.
