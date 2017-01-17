British Government criticised securit...

British Government criticised security at Sousse hotels months before Tunisia terror attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

The attacks, which killed 30 Britons including Gateshead grandmother Lisa Burbidge, took place months after a damning report on security Security at beach hotels in the Tunisian resort of Sousse was criticised in a report produced for the British Government months before 38 people were killed in a terrorist attack there, an inquest has heard. The January 2015 "recce" of hotels included the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba where extremist Seifeddine Rezgui massacred tourists - including 30 Britons and three Irish citizens - the following June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It's the Crimea model': Kosovo accuses Serbia ... 7 min Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Serbia says Kosovo wants war in row over nation... 15 min Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo 17 min Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News NATO 'watching situation closely, urging restra... 47 min Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Serbia, Kosovo Train Crisis Just Latest Test Of... 50 min Slobodan B Medojevic 5
News US Urges Serbia, Kosovo to Avoid Nationalist Rh... 53 min Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News U.S. urges Serbia and Kosovo to avoid 'dangerou... 54 min Slobodan B Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC