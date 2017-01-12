Berlin mayor to fire official with secret police past
Berlin's mayor on Saturday sought the dismissal of an official who has faced increasing pressure over his former ties with communist East Germany's secret police, the Stasi, an affair that has marred the new city government's start. Andrej Holm was appointed Berlin's deputy construction minister last month after a left-wing coalition government took power in the German capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 min
|Strahd
|1,179
|Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbours row ...
|1 hr
|svrbisatanci
|4
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|6 hr
|Kinnaman
|2
|Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts ...
|7 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan...
|7 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan...
|8 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|10 hr
|BonBons7522
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC