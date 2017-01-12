Berlin mayor to fire official with se...

Berlin mayor to fire official with secret police past

17 hrs ago

Berlin's mayor on Saturday sought the dismissal of an official who has faced increasing pressure over his former ties with communist East Germany's secret police, the Stasi, an affair that has marred the new city government's start. Andrej Holm was appointed Berlin's deputy construction minister last month after a left-wing coalition government took power in the German capital.

