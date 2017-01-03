Belfast power-sharing shaken as top S...

Belfast power-sharing shaken as top Sinn Fein figure resigns

11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Northern Ireland's power-sharing government was plunged into crisis Monday as its senior Catholic leader quit in a showdown with his Protestant colleague that could unravel a central achievement of the region's peace accord. Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who has helped to lead the unity government for nearly a decade, said he intends to trigger early elections in a challenge to his power-sharing partner, First Minister Arlene Foster .

Chicago, IL

