Austria: Police arrest 14 on suspicion of belonging to Islamic State
Austrian police arrested 14 people on Thursday on suspicion of belonging to the militant group Islamic State following raids in Vienna and the southern city of Graz, prosecutors said. Around 800 police officers took part in the raids, the Graz prosecutors' office said in a statement, adding that the coordinated action had been planned for some time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|58 min
|Reply
|1,423
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|2 hr
|mike
|2
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|4 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo
|4 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting
|5 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|9 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Enter
|6,394
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC