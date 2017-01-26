Austria: Police arrest 14 on suspicio...

Austria: Police arrest 14 on suspicion of belonging to Islamic State

19 hrs ago

Austrian police arrested 14 people on Thursday on suspicion of belonging to the militant group Islamic State following raids in Vienna and the southern city of Graz, prosecutors said. Around 800 police officers took part in the raids, the Graz prosecutors' office said in a statement, adding that the coordinated action had been planned for some time.

