Austria arrest 'foils terror attack' in Vienna
Austria's interior minister says the arrest of a man in the capital Vienna has averted a possible terror attack in the city. Wolfgang Sobotka said the 18-year-old was an Austrian citizen of a migrant background and there were "indications" of jihadist motives.
