Austria arrest 'foils terror attack' in Vienna

16 hrs ago

Austria's interior minister says the arrest of a man in the capital Vienna has averted a possible terror attack in the city. Wolfgang Sobotka said the 18-year-old was an Austrian citizen of a migrant background and there were "indications" of jihadist motives.

News Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release ... 8 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
Chicago, IL

