As talks loom, 'hard Brexit' option r...

As talks loom, 'hard Brexit' option raises fear of tariffs

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

That's the sort of question that will matter to Britain if it leaves the European Union's tariff-free single market and ends up operating under rules overseen by the World Trade Organization. A complete divorce, often referred to as "hard Brexit," would see the EU impose tariffs on an estimated 15,000 goods, in no uniform way: some British exports, like pharmaceuticals, would face no extra charge but the large majority would.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 52 min Tai kucing ah 1,096
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 12 hr Strahd 1,149
News French court bails ex-Kosovo PM accused of war ... 13 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... 13 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... 15 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... 16 hr CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News Serbia says it will retaliate if France refuses... 18 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC