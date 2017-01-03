Armed guards at Sweden's nuclear powe...

Armed guards at Sweden's nuclear power stations next month

A spokesman for one of Sweden's three nuclear power plants says they will have armed guards outside the facilities starting next month in a decision made by the country's nuclear watchdog.

