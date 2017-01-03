Armed guards at Sweden's nuclear power stations next month
A spokesman for one of Sweden's three nuclear power plants says they will have armed guards outside the facilities starting next month in a decision made by the country's nuclear watchdog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|21 min
|Tm Cln
|978
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|29 min
|sava
|11
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|1 hr
|George
|10
|Q: Why Do Poles Not Understand That European Va...
|3 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Serbian FM to Danish diplomat: Something's rott...
|6 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Ex Kosovo premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fren...
|6 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Ex-Kosovo premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fren...
|6 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC