Anxious European leaders seek an early audience with Trump
European leaders, anxious over Donald Trump's unpredictability and kind words for the Kremlin, are scrambling to get face time with the new American president before he can meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose provocations have set the continent on edge. One leader has raised with Trump the prospect of a U.S.-European Union summit early this year, and the head of NATO - the powerful military alliance Trump has deemed "obsolete" - is angling for an in-person meeting ahead of Putin as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Embarks On His Apology Tour Before...
|5 min
|sava
|18
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|3 hr
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo
|3 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|ibu ibu preman
|1,136
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,259
|Off the rails
|9 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|NATO: Pristina doesn't need our permission to d...
|9 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC