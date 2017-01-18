Anxious European leaders seek an earl...

Anxious European leaders seek an early audience with Trump

European leaders, anxious over Donald Trump's unpredictability and kind words for the Kremlin, are scrambling to get face time with the new American president before he can meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose provocations have set the continent on edge. One leader has raised with Trump the prospect of a U.S.-European Union summit early this year, and the head of NATO - the powerful military alliance Trump has deemed "obsolete" - is angling for an in-person meeting ahead of Putin as well.

Chicago, IL

