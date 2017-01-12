An inquest is taking place into the death of Lance Corporal James Brynin
An inquest will resume into the death of a British soldier who was killed in a suspected friendly fire incident in Afghanistan four years ago. The inquest into the death of Lance Corporal James Brynin was halted after hearing six days of evidence last year amid fears it may have been a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,206
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|soso
|913
|Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border
|2 hr
|svrbisatanci
|4
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|2 hr
|Fasisticke E-novine
|1
|Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbors row o...
|2 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|U.S. embassy supports Pristina's actions - spok...
|2 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|Serbia, Kosovo Train Crisis Just Latest Test Of...
|3 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC