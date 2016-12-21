Albania schools to remain closed amid...

Albania schools to remain closed amid weather, flu concerns

10 hrs ago

" Albania is suspending the reopening of schools after the New Year's break because of frigid weather and concern about the spread of flu. A Health Ministry statement on Tuesday warned that subfreezing temperatures will cover the whole country for several days, "creating favorable conditions for the further spread of the virus."

Chicago, IL

