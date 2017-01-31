8 people killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine
Fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine escalated on Tuesday, killing at least eight people overnight, injuring dozens and briefly trapping more than 200 coalminers underground, the warring sides reported. Rebels in Donetsk said an electricity sub-station was damaged in shelling, cutting power to the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk.
