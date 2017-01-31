8 people killed in fighting in easter...

8 people killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine escalated on Tuesday, killing at least eight people overnight, injuring dozens and briefly trapping more than 200 coalminers underground, the warring sides reported. Rebels in Donetsk said an electricity sub-station was damaged in shelling, cutting power to the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr BlackHogGranolaBrown 1,571
News Pristina prevents Vulin from entering Kosovo 2 hr svrbisatanci 2
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 5 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,216
News Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ... 5 hr George 6
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... 10 hr Mkz6 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 12 hr George 6,397
News Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in... Mon truth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,687 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC