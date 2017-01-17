17 arrested in Kim Kardashian West robbery, French officials say

AgnA s Thibault-Lecuivre, a spokeswoman for the Paris prosecutor's office, said the arrests were made Monday morning in Paris and the surrounding region, and in southern France, notably in Grasse, a center of perfume production near Nice. Thibault-Lecuivre did not identify the people who had been detained and could not confirm whether the people who carried out the robbery were among them.

