Weak UK pound an early Christmas pres...

Weak UK pound an early Christmas present for Irish shoppers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The threat of "Brexit" is delivering a Christmas bonanza to Northern Ireland, where the thousands visiting daily from the euro-using Republic of Ireland are finding bargains driven by the battered pound. In the malls of Newry, a Northern Ireland town barely 5 miles from the United Kingdom's only land border with a European Union partner, the surge in cross-border holiday shopping underscores how far the British currency has fallen amid anxiety over the country's promised EU exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 565
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 5 hr DaniEl 47,208
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 16 hr Tai Anjing Lu 962
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Fri Moanz8838 6,322
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Fri PolakPotrafi 35
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Thu PolakPotrafi 1
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Wed Tm Cln 170
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC