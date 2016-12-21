U. researcher awarded for decades of ...

U. researcher awarded for decades of study and care

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Dec. 6, 2016, photo, University of Utah physician John Opitz poses for a photo at the university's Health Sciences Library in Salt Lake City. Opitz has received the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for his work in medical genetics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr PolakPotrafi 887
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 5 hr Cakez9945 6,362
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 7 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,210
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 15 hr JANJI HARUS DITEPATI 984
News Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ... Thu zika 1
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... Thu svrbisatanci 1
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... Wed Smolensk PAYBACK 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,202

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC