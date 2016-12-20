Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine in suspected attack
A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening, killing at least nine people as it tore through tables and wooden stands. Police said the driver was arrested nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|565
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|5 hr
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Moanz8838
|6,322
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Thu
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|170
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC