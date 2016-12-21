The sun goes down on beloved pop star...

The sun goes down on beloved pop star George Michael

The death of 1980s pop icon George Michael left his fan base shocked and saddened by the sudden news on Sunday. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," Michael's publicist said in a statement.

