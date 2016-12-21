The May 4 polls will be watched keenl...

The May 4 polls will be watched keenly to see how the main parties perform

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Thurrock Gazette

Voters weary of trudging to the ballot box for major polls over the past three years may be wishing for some respite in 2017 but for many that will not be the case, with a significant set of local and mayoral elections on May 4. Given the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit, an early general election will also be the subject of speculation, although Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled this out and the Fixed Term Parliaments Act would make it difficult to arrange. Under the law, the next general election is due in 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr PolakPotrafi 897
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... 2 hr George 38
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 11 hr ngaca dulu dong 990
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 20 hr Cakez9945 6,362
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 22 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,210
News Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ... Thu zika 1
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... Thu svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,820 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,457

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC