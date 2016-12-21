Sweden's German-born queen hospitalised for dizziness28 min ago
Copenhagen, Dec 2: Sweden's popular German-born Queen Silvia has been hospitalised on her 73rd birthday because of dizziness. The Swedish royal household says Silvia was kept overnight for observation and "is doing well."
