Suspect in Berlin truck attack killed in Italy
The suspect was killed in a shootout in Sesto San Giovanni -- a town near Milan -- just after 3 a.m. local time, say Italian police in their Twitter feed. When the man was asked for his papers, he pulled a .22 caliber gun out of his backpack and fired, continued the tweet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Obama is a War Cr...
|6,330
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Flower2527
|556
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|pindah kek lo gembel
|963
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|15 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|Sat
|George
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Sat
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
