Suspect in Berlin Attack Is Just the Latest Tunisian Jihadi

Wednesday Dec 21

The Tunisian now wanted throughout Europe has six aliases, three nationalities - and links to the same brand of Islamic extremism that has drawn at least 6,000 of his countrymen to jihadi networks. Anis Amri, who turns 24 on Thursday, is in grim company with other Tunisians claimed by the Islamic State group.

