Suspect in Berlin Attack Is Just the Latest Tunisian Jihadi
The Tunisian now wanted throughout Europe has six aliases, three nationalities - and links to the same brand of Islamic extremism that has drawn at least 6,000 of his countrymen to jihadi networks. Anis Amri, who turns 24 on Thursday, is in grim company with other Tunisians claimed by the Islamic State group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|565
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|5 hr
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Moanz8838
|6,322
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Thu
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|170
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC