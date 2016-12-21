St Andrews University buys rare 15th-century prayer book
A rare 15th-century prayer book, often dubbed the bestseller of the Middle Ages, has been acquired by a university. The University of St Andrews said the text, known as a Book of Hours, will be a "very valuable addition" to its cultural resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|14 min
|Lu kek yg pindah ...
|964
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Obama is a War Cr...
|6,330
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|Flower2527
|556
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|19 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|Sat
|George
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Sat
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Dec 23
|PolakPotrafi
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC