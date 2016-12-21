Somalian asylum seeker hospitalisedaf...

Somalian asylum seeker hospitalisedafter sex attack arrest on Christmas Eve

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Lucianne.com

A Somalian asylum seeker has been detained in hospital after the alleged rape of a woman and an attempted robbery of another in Austria. The 19-year-old man is under police supervision after being taken for medical care in the city of Klagenfurt following the attack on Christmas eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 6 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 4
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 hr PolakPotrafi 680
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 9 hr Cassandra_ 6,335
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) 10 hr Question 172
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Mon ISIS Gila Lu 966
News US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14) Sun Hoax News 555
News Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce Dec 24 George 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,840 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC