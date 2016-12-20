Security tightens up at Christmas mar...

Security tightens up at Christmas markets across Europe

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Republic

Security was tightened at Christmas markets across Europe on Tuesday after a deadly truck attack on a market in Berlin - and pointed questions arose over why the German capital was vulnerable despite months of warnings. Monday night's truck rampage in Berlin left 12 people dead and nearly 50 wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 565
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 5 hr DaniEl 47,208
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 16 hr Tai Anjing Lu 962
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Fri Moanz8838 6,322
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Fri PolakPotrafi 35
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Thu PolakPotrafi 1
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Wed Tm Cln 170
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,567

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC