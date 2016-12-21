Security reviewed across UK as German...

Security reviewed across UK as German police hunt Berlin lorry attack killer

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bury Times

Emergency services at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin Security measures have been tightened across Britain as German police continue to hunt for the suspect behind the Berlin lorry attack which left 12 dead. British police are reviewing security arrangements for the festive period in the wake of the attack on Monday night and forces will be stepping up security measures at major Christmas markets.

