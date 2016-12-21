Romania probes former leaders' roles ...

Romania probes former leaders' roles in 1990 protest deaths

Romania's military prosecutors have launched a criminal inquiry into former President Ion Iliescu and an ex-prime minister over the deaths of four people when coal miners violently broke up an anti-government protest in 1990. Prosecutors said Iliescu, former Premier Petre Roman, the then-head of the intelligence agency and other officials had a role in the deaths during the June 1990 anti-government protests.

Chicago, IL

