Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celebrity deaths
As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and deaths of legendary celebrities. Sydney sent up a dazzling tribute to 2016's fallen icons with a New Year's Eve fireworks display honoring the late singer David Bowie and late actor Gene Wilder, becoming the first major city to bid a bittersweet adieu to a turbulent year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Tm Cln
|903
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|5 hr
|Tm Cln
|40
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|anti cokin gila
|991
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Cakez9945
|6,362
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Fri
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,210
|Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ...
|Dec 29
|zika
|1
|Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi...
|Dec 29
|svrbisatanci
|1
