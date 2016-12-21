Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Tra...

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Travel to Sandringham After a Heavy Coldsa

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace for their annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham after having to delay their trip by 24 hours because of illness. The monarch and her husband were due to travel to Sandringham by train Wednesday, but did not go because "heavy colds," according to Buckingham Palace.

Chicago, IL

