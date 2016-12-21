Queen Elizabeth II misses Christmas service due to illness
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Sunday Dec. 25, 2016. A heavy cold is keeping Queen Elizabeth II from attending the traditional Christmas morning church service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|14 min
|Question
|172
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|59 min
|Reply
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|George
|6,331
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|654
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|ISIS Gila Lu
|966
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Hoax News
|555
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|Sat
|George
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC