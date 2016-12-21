Putin: Plane crash that killed Polish...

Putin: Plane crash that killed Polish president must not be used to political ends

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

The plane crash which killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski on Russian soil in 2010 should not be used to whip up tensions between the two countries, President Vladimir Putin said at his end-of-year news conference on Friday. The crash near Smolensk in western Russia, which killed 96 people including Kaczynski's wife, top army brass and the central bank governor, has become one of the most fraught public issues in Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr Obama is a War Cr... 6,330
News US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14) 3 hr Flower2527 556
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 5 hr pindah kek lo gembel 963
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 15 hr PolakPotrafi 648
News Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce Sat George 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Sat DaniEl 47,208
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Fri PolakPotrafi 35
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC