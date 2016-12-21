Polish waiters, businessman sentenced...

Polish waiters, businessman sentenced in restaurant wiretaps

8 hrs ago

A Polish court handed prison sentences Thursday to a businessman and two waiters convicted in the illegal wiretapping of top Polish politicians in expensive Warsaw restaurants.

Chicago, IL

