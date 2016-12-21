Poland buys private art collection th...

Poland buys private art collection that includes a da Vinci

In this April 12, 2011 file photo Leonardo Da Vinci's painting "Lady with an Ermine" is displayed by art conservators at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's Culture Ministry has signed a deal Thursday Dec. 29, 2016 to purchase a precious private art collection that includes a painting by Leonardo da Vinci among its 86,000 objects.

