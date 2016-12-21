Older British royals outpace youngers...

Older British royals outpace youngers in public duties

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London. Figures released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 show the prince made 110 public appearances this year, compared to the 80 royal engagements racked up by his grandson Prince William.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Improving relatoins with diaspora 'one of prior... 57 min Seamus 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr RUSSIAs little CLOWN 6,355
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Pro Ukraine_ 814
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 11 hr Saran orang gila 975
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 19 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 7
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Tue Stayce 47,209
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Mon Question 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,654

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC