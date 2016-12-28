Older British royals outpace youngers in public duties
Prince Philip has been saying since he turned 90 five years ago that he's cutting back on his public schedule to reflect his advancing years. Perhaps Philip has slowed down some.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Cassandra_
|843
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,356
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|8 hr
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Improving relatoins with diaspora 'one of prior...
|10 hr
|Seamus
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|Saran orang gila
|975
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Tue
|Stayce
|47,209
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|Question
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC