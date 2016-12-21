Officials say fingerprints tie Tunisian to Berlin attack
German officials presented mounting evidence Thursday that Anis Amri was behind the wheel of a truck that smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12, as authorities across Europe pressed ahead with their feverish manhunt for the 24-year-old Tunisian, who has evaded capture since the attack. Police raided properties in Berlin and the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Amri is believed to have spent time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Obama is a War Cr...
|6,330
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Flower2527
|556
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|pindah kek lo gembel
|963
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|15 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|Ukraine rebels agree to new indefinite truce
|Sat
|George
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Sat
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
