Number of Migrants who Left Germany Voluntarily Rises Sharply in 2016
Around 55,000 migrants who were not eligible for or were refused asylum left Germany voluntarily between January and November 2016, up by 20,000 from the total number who left voluntarily in 2015, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. Germany has toughened its stance on immigration in recent months, prompted by concerns about security and integration after admitting more than 1.1 million migrants from the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere since early 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 min
|PotionSquirts5626
|6,352
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|803
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Saran orang gila
|975
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|15 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|7
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Tue
|Stayce
|47,209
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Question
|172
|US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14)
|Dec 25
|Hoax News
|555
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC