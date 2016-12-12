Nigel Farage condemned by Jo Cox's widower over Berlin attack remarks
The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox has hit out at Nigel Farage on Twitter over the former Ukip leader's response to the suspected terrorist attack in Berlin. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/nigel-farage-condemned-by-jo-coxs-widower-over-berlin-attack-remarks-35308111.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35308110.ece/d36f1/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-3ed6bf73-469b-41fb-9935-8a7b6109240c_I1.jpg The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox has hit out at Nigel Farage on Twitter over the former Ukip leader's response to the suspected terrorist attack in Berlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|565
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|5 hr
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Tai Anjing Lu
|962
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Moanz8838
|6,322
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Thu
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|170
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC