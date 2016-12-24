Nephew of Berlin attack suspect arres...

Nephew of Berlin attack suspect arrested; 2 others held

The nephew of Anis Amri, the man suspected of being responsible for the attack on a Berlin Christmas market, has been arrested in Tunisia, the country's Interior Ministry said Saturday. He is one of three men being held in prison on "suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization and connections with terrorist offenses," according to the ministry.

