Mundane items ooze love, loss at failed-relationships museum
After her husband asked for a divorce, Amber Clisura gave back her engagement ring, kicked him out of the house and tossed everything that reminded her of the ruined marriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|17 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|858
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|26 min
|George
|6,359
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|BIKSU
|978
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|15 hr
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Improving relatoins with diaspora 'one of prior...
|17 hr
|Seamus
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Tue
|Stayce
|47,209
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|Question
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC