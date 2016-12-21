Montenegro seeks 2 Russians over anti...

Montenegro seeks 2 Russians over anti-NATO coup attempt

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Montenegro has issued an international arrest warrant for two Russians and three Serbs for their alleged involvement in a coup plot to overthrow the small Balkan country's pro-NATO government. Montenegro's state broadcaster said Tuesday that the five are being sought for alleged "terrorist" activities that included plans to kill the country's prime minister and take over Parliament on Election Day in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 13 min Pro Ukraine_ 792
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr Cassandra_ 6,347
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 5 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 7
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 20 hr No Name 968
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 22 hr Stayce 47,209
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Mon Question 172
News US rejects Crimea vote, warns Russia on new moves (Mar '14) Dec 25 Hoax News 555
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,391,401

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC