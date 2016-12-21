Montenegro seeks 2 Russians over anti-NATO coup attempt
Montenegro has issued an international arrest warrant for two Russians and three Serbs for their alleged involvement in a coup plot to overthrow the small Balkan country's pro-NATO government. Montenegro's state broadcaster said Tuesday that the five are being sought for alleged "terrorist" activities that included plans to kill the country's prime minister and take over Parliament on Election Day in October.
