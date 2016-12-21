Merkel says Islamist terrorism is big...

Merkel says Islamist terrorism is biggest test for Germany

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ynetnews

Islamist terrorism is the biggest test facing Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday in a New Year's address to the nation, and she vowed to introduce laws that improve security after a deadly attack before Christmas in Berlin. Describing 2016 as a year that gave many the impression that the world had "turned upside down," Merkel urged Germans to forsake populism and said Germany had an interest in taking a leading role in addressing the many challenges facing the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr PolakPotrafi 897
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... 2 hr George 38
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 11 hr ngaca dulu dong 990
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 20 hr Cakez9945 6,362
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 22 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,210
News Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ... Thu zika 1
News Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi... Thu svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,820 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC